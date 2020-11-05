Seeing home with fresh eyes

As the coronavirus rages on and global travel is still limited by curbs, trishaws here - usually filled with tourists taking in the sights and sounds of Singapore - are now often found empty.

But as the holiday season approaches, perhaps this scene will soon change.

With the Singapore Tourism Board's recent launch of bundled promotions and curated itineraries, locals can now choose from 10 precincts here to go on a "Singapoliday".

The promotions, designed around areas that have specific attractions or cultural interest such as Chinatown and Sentosa, can be found on the SingapoRediscovers website or the VisitSingapore mobile app.

There are also suggested itineraries for each precinct, which include a list of recommended hotels, tours and dining outlets.

For instance, locals who wish to explore Chinatown can stay at Oasia Hotel Downtown Singapore and go on a Trishaw Tour by Trishaw Uncle or a Red Clogs Down the Five-Foot Way tour.

Perhaps it is time to trade in tuk-tuks and trams for trishaws this year, and see the Republic with fresh eyes.

