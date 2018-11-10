Seeds of hope in case of catastrophe

Deep within a mountain on a remote Arctic island in Norway's Svalbard archipelago is a vault which safeguards humanity's food supply for generations to come.

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, which lies halfway between mainland Norway and the North Pole, is a fail-safe seed storage facility which holds the world's largest collection of crop biodiversity.

With almost one million seed varieties, and counting, it is the ultimate insurance policy against the catastrophic loss of collections from other repositories.

