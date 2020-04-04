See the times in grains of sand

A sand sculpture by Palestinian artist Rana Ramlawi, depicting people in face masks, near her home in Gaza City yesterday.

Ramlawi, whose sculptures are often deeply rooted in questions of Palestinian heritage and identity, often conveys a message of support for the Palestinian cause in the face of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But this sculpture might, perhaps, be read as a fitting tribute to Palestine's home-grown efforts at combating the crisis.

Despite the comparatively small number of confirmed cases in their territory, Palestinians have been transforming factories into mask-manufacturing plants. A clothing factory in Gaza, for example, has pivoted to producing surgical masks and protective gear - a feat of improvisation and resourcefulness in trying times.