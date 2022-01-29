Seasonal thrills

People walking through the Nature Illuminated experience depicting immersive and sensorial light and sounds effects on the theme of the four seasons in the park of the Groot-Bijgaarden Castle, near Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday.

Built in the 12th century, the castle still belongs to the Bigard family. In early spring every year, more than one million daffodils, tulips and hyacinths are hand-planted in the 14ha park, creating a postcardworthy picture.

During the show, visitors can witness more than 100,000 light and video projections as they go on a trail that depicts the changing colours of spring, summer, autumn and winter, amid a nature-inspired soundscape and artworks. The event kicked off last week and runs till March 20.