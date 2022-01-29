Seasonal thrills

Updated
Published
5 min ago

People walking through the Nature Illuminated experience depicting immersive and sensorial light and sounds effects on the theme of the four seasons in the park of the Groot-Bijgaarden Castle, near Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday.

Built in the 12th century, the castle still belongs to the Bigard family. In early spring every year, more than one million daffodils, tulips and hyacinths are hand-planted in the 14ha park, creating a postcardworthy picture.

During the show, visitors can witness more than 100,000 light and video projections as they go on a trail that depicts the changing colours of spring, summer, autumn and winter, amid a nature-inspired soundscape and artworks. The event kicked off last week and runs till March 20.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 29, 2022, with the headline Seasonal thrills. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top