Seal of approval for award winning photo

Titled Frozen Mobile Home, this shot by French photographer Greg Lecoeur won him the 2020 Underwater Photographer of the Year award.

Taken in Antarctica, it shows crabeater seals swimming around an iceberg.

He beat nearly 5,500 other entries from 500 photographers to claim the prize.

He called icebergs "massive and mysterious habitats", and said that they are dynamic kingdoms that support marine life.

He added: "As they swing and rotate slowly through polar currents, icebergs fertilise the oceans by carrying nutrients from land that spark blooms of phytoplankton, fundamental to the carbon cycle."

Mr Lecoeur had travelled to Antarctica to document how climate change was affecting wildlife in the area, Business Insider Singapore reported.

He had originally intended to photograph the lives of penguins, but they remained elusive.

Instead, he came across a group of seals around an iceberg and seized the moment to capture the "hidden face of this iceberg".