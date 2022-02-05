Sea of cars to be shipped

Hyundai Motor Co vehicles that are bound for shipment at the company's plant lot in Ulsan, South Korea, last month.

The last time the carmaker sold a car in Japan was in 2009, when it pulled out after years of dismal sales.

Now, South Korea's top carmaker is back, but with a twist: It is going to sell only electric vehicles and only online.

With Hyundai Motor's re-entry into Japan, which will be formally unveiled in Tokyo next week, the company hopes to achieve global sales of 1.7 million electric vehicles (EVs) in 2026, including its Kia and Genesis brands.

The South Korean carmaker will attempt to penetrate Japan's very competitive automobile market with the Ioniq 5, a compact sport utility vehicle that debuted last year.

Toyota Motor Corp's bZ4X and Nissan Motor Co's Ariya are two other battery-based EVs being rolled out this year by Japan's top two automakers.

