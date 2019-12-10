Scenic ride along the Seine

The Seine river in Paris was a sea of green on Sunday, when about 1,000 stand-up paddle boarders navigated its waters as part of the 11km Nautic Paddle Race.

In its 10th edition, it is an annual competition billed as the largest paddle race in the world.

Participants included both amateurs and professionals from 41 countries, Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad reported on its website.

They braved the cold and rain as they paddled between France's national library and the port Javel Bas, passing landmarks such as the Grand Palais (above, in the background).