If you enjoy scaling new heights, CopenHill's 85m-high climbing wall - the world's tallest - may be the place for you.

Situated in Copenhagen, Denmark, CopenHill is a complex comprising a waste-to-energy plant and an urban mountain sports hub.

The plant converts municipal solid waste, which does not have to be recycled or specially treated, into heating and electricity for the district.

The sports hub, which also has an all-season rooftop ski run and a hiking trail, has given the pe-ople of Denmark - a European country with mostly flat terrain - an opportunity to engage in mountain sports.

