Scaling and polishing

Workers secured with safety harnesses cleaning the glass panels of the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) hotel in Singapore on Tuesday.
The Moshe Safdie-designed complex of three curved hotel towers linked by a boat-shaped canopy with a 150m-long infinity pool on the 57th floor has become the Republic's tourism icon and was featured in the Hollywood movie Crazy Rich Asians (2018).
In June, American Shaun Fontenot posted a photograph of MBS on Facebook with the caption: "Downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee. It's Beautiful", along with some emojis. The post, which was meant as a joke, went viral and spawned more memes of other Singapore attractions.
Besides the hotel, the mixed-use integrated resort also includes a convention centre, a shopping mall, the ArtScience Museum, two theatres, several restaurants and a casino. Built to the tune of over $5 billion, the complex sits on a waterfront site in Marina South, across the bay from Singapore's Central Business District and beside Gardens by the Bay.
