Saving lives hand in hand

A vast artwork showing a line of clasped hands at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris was formally unveiled last Saturday to mark World Refugee Day on Thursday.

The spray-painted fresco stretches for more than 600m along the French capital's Champ de Mars park, and is best viewed from the top of the tower, the BBC reported. It is the work of artist Saype - whose real name is Guillaume Legros - who specialises in large biodegradable paintings. His works have appeared on mountainsides and in parks around the world, and last a matter of days before they disappear into the soil.

This latest work - Beyond Walls - shows a series of interlocked hands and is a tribute to the charity SOS Mediterranee, which works to rescue migrants who are at risk of drowning in the Mediterranean Sea. An average of six migrants died crossing the Mediterranean every day last year, according to the United Nations.

"(It is) a symbol of togetherness at a time when people are more and more turning in on themselves," the artist told The Guardian.

The artwork marks the beginning of a three-year project that will see Saype display his works in 20 major cities around the world. London, Berlin, Nairobi and Buenos Aires will all host similar images of hands and arms clinging to one another.