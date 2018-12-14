Santa's helpers lighting up lives

This transparent dome serves as the main venue of the 14th annual Santa Claus Factory, a Christmas charity event run in Budapest, Hungary, since 2005.

Volunteers select and box toys, books, clothes, toiletries and dry food donated by the public, which are then distributed by the Hungarian Red Cross to people in need. Cash donations are not accepted.

Donations are accepted at designated collection points across the country from Nov 30 to Dec 21, with donors also able to send their packages free of charge to the factory through the Hungarian Post.

The event's organisers attract visitors from all over the world with various festive family programmes in Budapest.