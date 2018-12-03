Santas help make wishes come true

More than 2,700 Santa Clauses, elves and others decked in festive garb, including a man dressed as a Christmas tree, took part yesterday in the fifth edition of Santa Run for Wishes 2018, organised by the Make-A-Wish Foundation Singapore to raise funds for children with critical illnesses.

The merrily dressed participants at the Singapore Sports Hub prepared for their 2.5km and 5km runs by taking part in warm-up exercises (above).

The guest of honour at the flag-off for these two runs was Senior Minister of State for Law and Health Edwin Tong. In addition to the 2.5km and 5km categories, there was also a newly introduced 10km competitive run and a Christmas carnival with games and rides.