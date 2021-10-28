Salty stroll

People walking on salt between evaporation ponds in the southern part of the Dead Sea, where both sodium chloride and potassium salts are produced by Dead Sea Works factories, near the Israeli Neve Zohar resort, last month.

A spectacular expanse of water in the desert, flanked by cliffs to the east and west, the Dead Sea has lost a third of its surface area since 1960.

The blue water recedes about 1m every year, leaving behind a lunar landscape whitened by salt and perforated with sinkholes.

The consequences of the shrinkage will continue to impact the economy and environment, though not all of them are bad.

While sinkholes have destroyed several Dead Sea beaches, leading to accessibility issues for people wanting to reach surviving ones, experts say the exposed features have never been seen before and could become tourist attractions.