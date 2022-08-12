Salt to the sea

An assistant of Israeli multidisciplinary artist Sigalit Landau inspects one of her artworks submerged in the salty waters of the Dead Sea, in the resort district of Ein Bokek in Israel last week.

The Dead Sea is the artist’s studio, in which she submerges everyday objects – from a ballet dress to a lampshade’s wire frame – for weeks until salt calcifies on them, forming a thick ice-like layer that transforms the objects into sculptures.

Situated between Israel and Jordan, the Dead Sea, actually a salt lake, is one of the world's saltiest bodies of water - it is 9.6 times as salty as the ocean.

This salinity creates a harsh environment almost unsuitable for life, hence its name.

