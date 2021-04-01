Sakura's earliest peak bloom

Cherry blossoms in Japan, like these at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo last Saturday, have reached peak bloom early this year. In fact, the season has peaked at the earliest date since records began 1,200 years ago, research shows.

The blossoms, known as sakura in Japanese, used to reach peak bloom in April.

Scientists have said that early flowerings are likely to be connected to climate change.

In Kyoto, which experienced a warmer spring this year, the season peaked last Friday, according to data collated by Osaka University. Similar patterns were seen in more than 12 cities across the country.