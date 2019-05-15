Safe haven for creative play

Ms Nur Alisa Taha (left), 24, programmes and events coordinator, and Ms Nur Hafizah Nur Hamidy, 24, operations executive, enjoyed a tranquil moment at Clement Space, an artwork created by Dr Dawn-joy Leong, 53, an autistic artist, at a media preview on Monday.

Dr Leong created Clement Space to give young children a calm space to explore their senses through feeling, interacting and changing the movable elements.

The work is part of Playeum's sixth hands-on exhibition, I-Opener: Play With The Senses, which opened yesterday. Playeum is a charity that champions children through play.

Designed by four artists with disabilities, the exhibition at Gillman Barracks will run until April next year for children aged one to 12 to explore their senses through the arts.