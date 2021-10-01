Safe harbour

Fishing boats at Karachi Fish Harbour, in Karachi, Pakistan, being moored together for strength in numbers.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department advised fishermen not to venture out to sea due to rough conditions following cyclonic storm Gulab in the Arabian Sea.

The meteorological department said that under the influence of the cyclonic storm, there will be widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall until tomorrow.

During this period, sea conditions would remain very rough with occasional high surges in tides.

The advisory also stated that torrential rains may generate urban flooding in places such as Karachi and warned that windstorms "may cause damage to vulnerable structures".

Cyclones in the Arabian Sea form mostly from May till June and from September till October, and the monsoon season plays a vital role in the formation of cyclones in this basin.

This weather phenomenon is dangerous because it brings torrential rain which could lead to floods, very strong sustained winds and tidal waves.

