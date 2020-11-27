Safe harbour

Dark clouds seen above the Changi Sailing Club jetty last week.

In the same week, The Straits Times reported that the second half of this month is expected to be as wet as the first half, as the monsoon rain band is forecast to remain over the South-east Asia region.

On the whole, rainfall for this month is forecast to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

According to the National Environment Agency website yesterday, afternoon showers are expected today and on Monday, and pre-dawn to early morning showers are expected at the weekend. Over the next four days, temperatures ranging from 23 deg C to 33 deg C can be expected.

