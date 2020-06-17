Russia's Martian quarry

People enjoying a sunny day at the Bornitsky quarry on Monday in the Leningrad region of Russia.

The quarry is well known for a rolling terrain that resembles a surreal Martian landscape.

The picturesque terrain was formed as a result of limestone mining for the construction of houses. Limestone was also used in the construction of St Petersburg's Kazan Cathedral, which is dedicated to Our Lady of Kazan, one of the most venerated holy icons in the country.

The Leningrad region is rich in mineral resources such as shale oil, clay, granite, limestone and sand.

More than 80 mineral deposits are being developed there.