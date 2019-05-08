Russian soldiers ready for big day

These soldiers marched in tight formation yesterday as part of a group of servicemen rehearsing for tomorrow's Victory Day parade in Moscow.

Victory Day, which is celebrated every May 9 to commemorate the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, will see a massive parade at the Russian capital's iconic Red Square.

The public holiday used to be a sombre remembrance of the millions of soldiers and civilians who died in the war.

But in recent years, the annual parade has been turned into a cause for patriotic celebration under President Vladimir Putin, reported the Mail Online.

This year's event promises to be a showcase of Russia's military might, with tanks, planes and armoured vehicles taking part. Rehearsals started last month, some lasting till night-time.