Rose of India in bloom

Draped in fuchsia flowers, this Lagerstroemia speciosa tree in Tampines Road was in full bloom from trunk to root yesterday.

Also known as the Rose of India, it is a free-flowering tree, according to the National Parks Board (NParks).

NParks said that profuse flowering of the tree is usually triggered when heavy showers occur after a hot and long dry spell.

As its name suggests, the tree is native to India, and also southern China, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The tree can also be found in many neighbourhoods in Singapore.

To find out where the Rose of India and many other trees around Singapore are flowering, the public can visit trees.sg

Exact locations of the tree can be found by searching its name in the interactive map on the online platform.

