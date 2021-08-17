Rock-solid marriage vows

Bridal couples Lise Sydnes Boerdal and Njal-Stian Boerdal, Ina Kulsveen and Kjetil Skjaerbaek, Katarina Karlsson and Fredrik Gustavsson, and Tinna Bundgaard Frentz and Kasper Soerensen pose after their wedding ceremony on the Trolltunga ("Troll tongue") rock formation in Ullensvang Municipality, Vestland county, Norway, last Saturday.

The cliff of Trolltunga, popular with hikers and tourists, juts horizontally out from the mountain about 700m above lake Ringedalsvatnet.

Trolltunga is 17km from the city centre in Odda, Hordaland county. It takes at least 10 hours on foot to reach the top of these rocks.

Adventure seekers and hikers from all over the world flock to this natural site between the middle of June to mid-September.

Until 2010, fewer than 800 people hiked to Trolltunga every year, but more than 80,000 people hiked there in 2016. There is no railing around the troll's tongue to preserve the pristine beauty of the view.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.