Roads turn into rivers in Rio

Torrential rain triggered flash floods across the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, leaving at least 10 people dead, Agence France-Presse reported on Tuesday.

Emergency workers continued to rescue people trapped in the downpour, which began on Monday and continued into Tuesday.

Some streets were turned into raging rivers as floods swept away cars, prompting emergency workers to swim and dive to check on submerged vehicles.

Southern Rio, which includes tourist hot spots Copacabana and Ipanema as well as several favelas or slums, was the hardest hit.

Cars and public buses were crushed by fallen trees, and sections of streets were ripped up by the force of the water.

Schools throughout the city suspended classes.

Power was also knocked out in some areas, even as the downpour complicated rescue and clean-up efforts.