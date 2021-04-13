Riot of colour in Kathmandu

Hindu devotees from the Newar community celebrating the annual chariot festival - known locally as Daya Lyagu - in the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu yesterday.

The festival marks, according to myth, the victory of the Hindu goddess Durga over a demon that killed and devoured local children in ancient days.

The Newar community is an ancient one, and its people comprise about half the population of the Kathmandu Valley.

Their culture has been strongly influenced by Indian religious and social institutions, and although most of the Newar are Hindus, some practise an Indian form of Buddhism.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.