Riding on air at the end of season

Stunt riders performed spectacular jumps with their two-wheelers in front of Moscow State University on Saturday to mark the end of the motorcycle season.

Motorcycle parades are held in the Russian capital every year in May to mark the beginning of the season. This year, over 5,000 people took part in the parade, which took place on May 5.

This is the first time an autumn festival is being held to mark the end of the motorcycle season. Last month, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he hoped to make the autumn event an annual tradition.

In Russia, the motorcycle season traditionally starts in spring and ends in autumn when the colder weather makes the roads unsafe for long-distance riding.