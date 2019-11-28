Riding high on human power

Mr Aung Sein Phyo (centre), 22, and other crew members operating a human-powered Ferris wheel in Taunggyi, the capital of Myanmar's Shan state, early this month.

The country's human-powered big wheels are reliant on gravity-defying agility and split-second coordination by its workforce of young people at fairgrounds and festivals across the country.

Mr Aung started working on Ferris wheels when he was nine years old. According to the Bangkok Post, he is one of several hundred young men working Myanmar's Ferris wheels - known as "char yahat".

For nine months a year, his team of 15 is on the road. They work without a day off before resting during the monsoon season. He said he has no regrets about forgoing an education, but admits to sometimes missing his family.