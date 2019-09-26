Ride slides into record book

Thrill-seekers can look forward to challenging their limits when the world's longest inner tube water slide is expected to open in Teluk Bahang in Penang by the second half of next month.

Penang Escape theme park founder and chief executive officer Sim Choo Kheng (left, in sunglasses) told Bernama yesterday that the 1,111m-long water slide will be opened upon completion of the third phase of the theme park's development. The slide starts from a hilltop before twisting and turning through dense forest and ending in a pool.

The water slide alone costs RM5 million (S$1.6 million), and is three times longer than the previous record holder in Germany (356m). The Guinness World Records verified the record for the water slide on Sept 6.

Mr Sim said the record-breaking feat was unintended, and the development was solely focused on creating longer and more enjoyable theme park rides.

He added that the physical installation of the water slide took eight months, using only basic equipment such as chain hoists and scaffolding to keep damage to the forest to the bare minimum.

The water slide, with the highest point at 70m above ground, is composed of 488 sections and 326 side guards.