Rice grows into Mr Bean

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published: 
35 min ago

Rice field art pieces covering vast expanses of green in Shenyang, a city in China's north-eastern Liaoning province, have attracted much attention.

Many of the designs feature simple and abstract patterns in rough outlines. These pieces of rice field art showcase images such as words, animals, plants, geographical locations, Chinese deities and famous portraits - even one of actor Rowan Atkinson as the eponymous character of the British comedy Mr Bean (above).

The plant-based pieces are so intricate that they look as though they were spray-painted onto the fields.

In reality, the spectacular designs were actually planned out ahead of time, using rice saplings that grow to be of different heights and colours.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 26, 2020, with the headline 'Rice grows into Mr Bean'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 