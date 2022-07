Bathed in evening light filtering through stained-glass windows, 800 people lined the pews of St Joseph's Church in Victoria Street to celebrate the opening of the newly restored building last month.

Under the gaze of the statues of saints and angels resplendent in their fresh paint and new gilding, the neo-Gothic building was dedicated by the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Singapore, Cardinal-elect William Goh, 110 years after its consecration in 1912.