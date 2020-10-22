Restored, but still Out Of Order

An art installation titled Out Of Order by artist David Mach - who is known for his large-scale collages, sculptures and installations - in the town of Kingston in London.

Just as the red phone box is an icon of Britain, the sculpture of 12 telephone boxes toppled over like dominoes is well known in Kingston.

Located in Old London Road, which is home to many of the town's quirky independent shops, bars and cafes, the sculpture has delighted visitors since its arrival in 1989.

The tourist attraction offers a perfect photo opportunity in the picturesque riverside town. In recent years, the sculpture had fallen into disrepair, but with the help of the Kingston First business improvement district, Kingston Council and local companies, Out Of Order was restored to its former glory.