Remembering a saint

A person praying at Mother Teresa's Mother House in Kolkata, India, on her 111th birth anniversary yesterday. The place was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Peace prayers were also offered yesterday at the Missionaries of Charity, a congregation in Kolkata, to pay tribute to Mother Teresa, who founded the charity and dedicated her life to the service of humanity.

Mother Teresa was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu on Aug 26, 1910, in Skopje, Macedonia.

She began her missionary work with the poor in Kolkata in 1948 and received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. She died at age 87 on Sept 5, 1997. She was canonised as a saint by Pope Francis in 2016.

