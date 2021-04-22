Relics of a mania in China

This bicycle "graveyard" in the city of Shenyang in Liaoning province contains the relics of a bike-sharing mania that overwhelmed China's cities.

Low-cost, shared bikes burst onto the scene in the middle of the last decade, and the two-wheelers soon took over pavements and spilled over into bike lanes and streets, parked haphazardly by users who tossed them into shrubbery, creating a headache for urban authorities and pedestrians.

Mountains of damaged bikes belonging to companies have also been discarded rather than repaired, a far cry from the green image associated with urban cycling.

Chinese cities have vowed to curb the chaotic fleets of bikes, with Beijing saying it will remove 44,000 bikes from the city centre this year to cap bike numbers at under 800,000, according to state media.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.