Red carpet treatment

Russian artist Gregory Orekhov recently completed his latest work, Nowhere, in Malevich park, outside Moscow, Russia.

The art installation, near the village of Razdory, features a 250m-long red carpet made of polypropylene stretching across a forest.

Visitors get to walk on the red carpet - considered the way of winners since ancient times - amid the snowy landscape.

Orekhov hopes to emphasise that the desire for fame, power and wealth is insignificant when it comes to the greatness of nature.

The work is part of White Forest, an open-air exhibition by Russian artists to complement the architecture of Malevich park.

Send us your picture

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.