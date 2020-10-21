Ready, jet, go

Cyclists waiting as the Italian Air Force aerobatic unit Frecce Tricolori (Tricoloured Arrows) performed on Sunday prior to the 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2020 cycling race, a 185km route between Base Aerea Rivolto and Piancavallo in Italy.

The Giro d'Italia, which is in its 103rd edition and comprises 21 stages, began on Oct 3 and will end this Sunday. The race started in Sicily before heading to the Italian mainland for Stage Five. There are three individual time trials during the race.

For many aficionados, the Giro is the greatest test a cyclist can face, with the stages regularly being longer, higher and, very often, colder than those at the Tour de France, its better known and slightly older cousin.