Reaching for new heights

Australian climber Angie Scarth-Johnson (above) has set her sights on the Tokyo Olympics, which has been postponed to next year, owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

She is taking this delay in her stride, however, and told the Australian Associated Press that it has allowed her more time to train and get experience.

The 15-year-old has made a name for herself climbing outdoors, at age nine becoming the youngest person to complete a complex "Grade 31" climb.

Angie is vying with fellow teenager Oceana Mackenzie, also a top-ranked female Australian climber, to compete in Tokyo. Sport climbing will be making its Olympic debut in next year's Games.

With all climbing gyms in Sydney closed due to Covid-19, Angie is doing what she can to keep up with her training.

She has been splitting her time between training on a 5m wall built by her father in her backyard, and in the Blue Mountains (above), west of Sydney.