Rare snowfall in Athens

People walking near the snow-covered Pnyx hill in central Athens, Greece, on Tuesday.

A thick blanket of snow covered Greece's ancient Acropolis as a cold spell swept through Athens, cutting off power, disrupting travel and halting Covid-19 vaccinations, Reuters reported.

Greece has seen its heaviest snowfall in over a decade since Saturday, with temperatures plunging to minus 20 deg C in the north, and rare snow falling over Athens, even on its beaches.

Athens and several other parts of Greece are currently under lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Meteorologists forecast the cold front to subside by the end of the week.