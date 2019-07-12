Rare butterflies still flying high

This winning photograph of two Common Mime butterflies was captured last month at Singapore's first Swallowtail and Birdwing Butterfly race.

Hosted by Nature Society (Singapore) and Wildlife Reserves Singapore on June 29, the event saw nine teams race to spot the maximum number of Swallowtail and Birdwing butterfly species here.

They also competed for the Best Photo Of The Day award, which eventually went to team Flying Colours, which photographed this pair of butterflies at an urban park in Jalan Gaharu.

Team Jayded was crowned the overall winner for spotting the maximum number (eight species) of Swallowtails and Birdwings, which are some of the most spectacular yet threatened butterflies in the world. Eighteen species can be found in Singapore.

To raise awareness of how the butterflies are highly threatened, the inaugural World Swallowtail Day was announced on June 9 by Britain's Swallowtail and Birdwing Butterfly Trust. Singapore's butterfly race was held to celebrate World Swallowtail Day.