Raptor rapport

A young hunter looks intently at his partner, exchanging a knowing look. Like in any other team sport, having good rapport with your teammates is one part of the winning formula.

The same is true for the hunter and his tamed golden eagle, who were participating in a hunting contest in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Hunting with eagles is an ancient tradition that has existed across the Central Asian steppe for 6,000 years, according to a BBC report.

The practice serves as a rite of passage for young Kazakh men, as the skill of training and bonding with eagles is passed down from father to son through generations.

The eagles themselves are treated with much respect, and are always released back into the wild after 10 years.

The activity usually takes place in winter, when teams of hunters chase their prey by horseback and release an eagle to make their kill.

With hunting becoming less vital to survival - more are heading to cities to work - the tradition is battling a dwindling number of hunters.

