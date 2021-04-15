Ramadan buzz takes over Cairo

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published: 
1 hour ago

Egypt started the Islamic holy month of Ramadan on Tuesday in more "normal" conditions despite concerns about a rise in coronavirus cases and a possible third wave of infections.

This main street in a suburb in Cairo was alight with festive decorations and abuzz with locals.

Last year, cafes and restaurants were only open for takeaway, mosques were shut and a night-time curfew was in place.

This year, restaurants are operating again and mosques are open for prayers, though physical distancing and hygiene rules are meant to be observed.

Ahead of the beginning of Ramadan on Tuesday, residents packed streets and markets in the capital, shopping for colourful Ramadan lanterns and sweets.

REUTERS

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 