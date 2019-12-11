Raindrops keep falling on my head

A man shielding a baby from the rain on his way to shelter at Raffles Place MRT station yesterday.

According to Meteorological Service Singapore, the country and its surrounding region are in the north-east monsoon season that set in around the middle of last month. The season is forecast to last until March and typically has two phases - a wet phase from December to January, followed by a dry phase from February to March.

During the season, prevailing low-level winds usually blow from the north-east or north-west.

This month is likely to be wetter than usual for Singapore.

The daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 29 deg C, and the daily minimum temperature could drop to a low of around 22 deg C.