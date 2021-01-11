Rain, rain, go away

It has been a wet and windy start to the year for Singapore, with the prevailing weather expected to persist over the first two weeks of the month due to the north-east monsoon. The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) says windy conditions and moderate thundery showers will result in above average rainfall over most parts of the island. It will be cooler as well, with the MSS forecasting daily minimum temperatures dipping to 21 to 22 deg C in some parts of Singapore. From pedestrians getting drenched and suffering the inconvenience of flash floods to others stomping in puddles and donning sweaters, The Straits Times Picture Desk captures the love-hate relationship that the people here have with the weather.