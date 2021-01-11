HOME IN FOCUS

Rain, rain, go away

A woman trying to keep her shoes dry while crossing an open area outside Hillion Mall in Bukit Panjang yesterday.
A puddle of rainwater capturing the reflection of the crowd along Orchard Road the day after New Year’s Day.
Rising water levels at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on New Year’s Day, putting a dampener on any attempt by Singaporeans to exercise outdoors to lose the flab from year-end feasting.
A boy enjoying his ice cream as the skies opened up over Sentosa late last month.
Devotees braving the rain yesterday to pray outside the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple in Waterloo Street.
Pedestrians crossing Balestier Road amid yesterday’s wet and slippery conditions.
A shared umbrella was the only defence against the rain for some in Coleman Street on New Year’s Day.
A fishing enthusiast standing at the edge of a pond, where the water level has receded from knee-deep to ankle-deep after a downpour, at D’Best Fishing in Pasir Ris Town Park on Jan 3.
A shop selling Chinese New Year lanterns and other decorations in Pagoda Street in Chinatown seeing a brisk crowd despite the rainy weather on Saturday.
A man banking on a towel to keep himself dry at UOB Plaza 1 on Saturday.
A man stopping to pet a stray cat outside Mahabodhi Monastery in Lorong Kilat yesterday.
A shelter offering more protection against the rain for passers-by near Everton Road on Saturday.
Here comes the rain again: Devotees praying outside the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple in Waterloo Street even as the heavens stayed opened for most of yesterday. The weekend was marked by heavy rain brought on by the north-east monsoon surge, the sec
It has been a wet and windy start to the year for Singapore, with the prevailing weather expected to persist over the first two weeks of the month due to the north-east monsoon. The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) says windy conditions and moderate thundery showers will result in above average rainfall over most parts of the island. It will be cooler as well, with the MSS forecasting daily minimum temperatures dipping to 21 to 22 deg C in some parts of Singapore. From pedestrians getting drenched and suffering the inconvenience of flash floods to others stomping in puddles and donning sweaters, The Straits Times Picture Desk captures the love-hate relationship that the people here have with the weather.

