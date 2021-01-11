Rain, rain, go away

It has been a wet and windy start to this year for Singapore with the prevailing weather expected to persist over the first two weeks of this month due to the north-east monsoon. The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) says windy conditions and moderate thundery showers will result in above average rainfall over most parts of the country. It will be cooler as well, with the MSS forecasting daily minimum temperatures dipping to 21-22 deg C in some parts of the island. From getting drenched and the inconvenience of flash floods to puddle stomping and donning sweaters, The Straits Times Picture Desk captures the love-hate relationship between the people in Singapore and the weather.
