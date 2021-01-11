Rain, rain, go away

It has been a wet and windy start to this year for Singapore with the prevailing weather expected to persist over the first two weeks of this month due to the north-east monsoon. The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) says windy conditions and moderate thundery showers will result in above average rainfall over most parts of the country. It will be cooler as well, with the MSS forecasting daily minimum temperatures dipping to 21-22 deg C in some parts of the island. From getting drenched and the inconvenience of flash floods to puddle stomping and donning sweaters, The Straits Times Picture Desk captures the love-hate relationship between the people in Singapore and the weather.



A woman trying to keep her shoes dry while crossing an open area outside Hillion Mall in Bukit Panjang, on Jan 10, 2021. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN





A puddle of rainwater capturing the reflection of the crowd along Orchard Road on Jan 2, 2021. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG





A shelter offering a bit more protection against the rain for passers-by near Everton Road on Jan 9, 2021. ST PHOTO: JOEL CHAN



A man banking on a towel to keep himself dry at UOB Plaza 1, on Jan 9, 2021. ST PHOTO: JOEL CHAN





A man stopping to pet a stray cat outside Mahabodhi Monastery in Lorong Kilat on Jan 10, 2021. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG





Devotees braving the rain to pray outside the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple in Waterloo Street on Jan 10, 2021. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



A fishing enthusiast standing at the edge of a pond in ankle-deep water, following a downpour, at D'Best Fishing in Pasir Ris Town Park on Jan 3, 2021. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM





Pedestrians crossing Balestier Road amid wet and slippery conditions on Jan 10, 2021. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE





A shop selling Chinese New Year lanterns and other decorations in Pagoda Street in Chinatown seeing a brisk crowd despite the rainy weather on Jan 9, 2021. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI





A shared umbrella was the only defence against the rain for some in Coleman Street on Jan 1, 2021. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY



A boy enjoying his ice cream as the skies opened up over Sentosa on Dec 29, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

