Racing against the sands of time

It is hard to top the splendour of sunset on a beach in Spain - except maybe with the thrill of standing barely metres away from magnificent race horses as they gallop at top speed along the shoreline.

Every year, visitors across the country and around the world gather at the beaches of Sanlucar de Barrameda in the province of Cadiz for the region's famous horse races on the coastline.

The races, which take place in the second and fourth weeks of August from Friday to Sunday in the evenings, date back to the 1800s, and were started informally by locals who raced the horses used for transporting fish from local ports.

Over the centuries, it became known as one of the most important festivals, or fiestas, in the region.

The event is free for spectators.