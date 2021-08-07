Race against bullfighting

Disguised as T-rex dinosaurs, activists from the animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) put on a show of protest against bullfighting on Thursday in the south-western French city of Bayonne.

The rally, during which about 20 activists organised a race on the banks of the Nive, aimed to draw attention to Bayonne, the first city to have organised a bullfight with killing in France, in 1853.

According to the Peta website, thousands of bulls are barbarically slaughtered in bullrings around the world every year.