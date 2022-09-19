The Straits Times
In Pictures: Final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
https://str.sg/wKrD
Windsor Castle is refelcted on a portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II that is displayed in a window in Windsor on September 18, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. - Britain was gearing up Sunday for the momentous state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as King Charles III prepared to host world leaders and as mourners queued for the final 24 hours left to view her coffin.
AFP
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary attend a minute's silence at Number 10 on Downing Street, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 18, 2022.
REUTERS
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects as they view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it Lies in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 18, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
AFP
Japan's Emperor Naruhito pays his respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following her death, during her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, in London, Britain, September 18, 2022.
REUTERS
Members of the public stand in the queue beside the River Thames with the Palace of Westminster behind, as they wait in line to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, in London on September 18, 2022. - Britain was gearing up Sunday for the momentous state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as King Charles III prepared to host world leaders and as mourners queued for the final 24 hours left to view her coffin, lying in state in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster.
AFP
The crown is seen as the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is carried into the Westminster Abbey on the day of her state funeral and burial, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
REUTERS
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
REUTERS
A spectator on the Mall is comforted on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
REUTERS
Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey.
AFP
People react on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
REUTERS
Royal guards march on The Mall on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
REUTERS
People watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on a big screen, on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Britain, 19 September 2022. The late Queen Elizabeth II will be buried inside the King George VI Memorial Chapel within St George's Chapel at Windsor alongside her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
EPA-EFE
Members of the Royal Navy stand outside the Westminster Abbey, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
AFP
The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it leaves Westminster Hall for the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey, London. September 19, 2022.
REUTERS
Spectators seen on the Long Walk with Windsor Castle in the background, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 19, 2022.
REUTERS
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
REUTERS
Britain's King Charles and Britain's Anne, Princess Royal attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Parliament Square in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
REUTERS
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, arrives at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey.
AFP
Royal guards march up The Mall ahead of the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth during the funeral procession, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
REUTERS
The Queen’s funeral in Westminster Abbey. 19 September 2022.
REUTERS
The Bearer Party of The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre inside the Abbey at the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey.
AFP
Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as they leave Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, after the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
REUTERS
Britain's King Charles III (L), Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as they leave Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, after the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
REUTERS
A Royal Gun Salute is performed in Hyde Park on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
REUTERS
People watch the cortege on The Mall during the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in London, Britain September 19, 2022.
REUTERS
Buckingham Palace household staff pay their respects by bowing their heads during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
REUTERS
Britain's King Charles, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips and Timothy Laurence walk after a service at Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
REUTERS
Former Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom Tony Blair with his wife Cherie Blair and John Major with his wife Norma Major depart Westminster Abbey after the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
REUTERS
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and former prime ministers Tony Blair and John Major walk outside Westminster Abbey after a service on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
REUTERS
The coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is carried on a gun carriage pulled by Royal Navy service personnel during the funeral procession up The Mall, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
REUTERS
Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte sit in a car on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
REUTERS
Britain's King Charles III arrives at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey.
AFP
