In Pictures: Final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Members of the public stand in the queue beside the River Thames with the Palace of Westminster behind, as they wait in line to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, in London on September 18, 2022. - Britain was gearing up Sunday for the momentous state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as King Charles III prepared to host world leaders and as mourners queued for the final 24 hours left to view her coffin, lying in state in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster.

AFP