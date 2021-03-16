Purple on parade

Inspired by their native purple bellflower, South Korean residents of the Banwol and Bakji Islands have painted their houses, roads and bridges in shades of the hue, and planted purple flowers such as lavender and asters to transform their town into a tourist attraction.

Since 2015, Shinan County has invested 4.8 billion won (S$5.7 million) to turn the islands purple, including painting more than 28,000 sq m of roofs lilac.

Located off the west coast of southern South Korea, the islands have drawn more than 487,000 people since 2019, according to the county office.

Restaurants on the islands offer purple rice and serve food on purple plates. Some residents have taken to the purple project with gusto, dressing up in purple clothes while tending to the lavender fields.

Visitors wearing purple are even allowed free entry to the islands.

"We couldn't travel overseas due to Covid-19, so we visited these purple islands instead," said visitor Shin Eun-me.

REUTERS

