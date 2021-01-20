Punching above his weight

Even in a sport known for its bulky athletes, young sumo wrestler Kyuta Kumagai (fourth from left) stands out.

At 85kg, the 10-year-old is twice the size of the other children his age. He is so dominant that he wrestles, and beats, boys who are five or six years older.

Last year, he was crowned the under-10 world champion, beating out competition from as far afield as Britain and Ukraine.

His training regimen, devised by his father, is relentless.

He trains six days a week, either at his local sumo club in Tokyo or by lifting weights.

He also swims and practises track and field to build up the flexibility and explosive quickness needed for sumo wrestling.

Kyuta has been on the programme since his father entered him in a tournament while he was still in kindergarten.

A shy boy of few words, Kyuta's motivations are simple.

"It is fun to beat people older than me," he said.

REUTERS

