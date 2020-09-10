Pumpkin season in full force

For us here in the tropics, autumn announces itself when we see seasonal food and drink in stores - usually a Starbucks pumpkin spice latte.

In Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia, the local Krewelshof Eifel - the state's largest pumpkin show - heralded autumn and the official start of this year's pumpkin season on Aug 30.

Visitors can admire 10 pumpkin sculptures featuring different aspects of Roman life, the theme for this year's show, till Nov 11.

More than 100,000 pumpkins were used to form the sculptures, which include a Cestius pyramid (left), as well as Roman soldiers and a chariot.