Pulling the strings on parenthood

It is bigger than a double-decker bus and requires nine puppeteers to make it move.

And it took four days for production crew to set up this giant, mechanical baby for the musical Zara, showing at the Halifax Piece Hall in West Yorkshire, England.

The baby, named Eva, was the centrepiece of the outdoor show, which opened yesterday and will be staged a second time today.

The musical is part of a series by theatre company Mind The Gap that explores the themes of parenthood and learning disability.

Zara features a cast of over 100 actors, as well as cherry pickers, tanks and 3D projections.